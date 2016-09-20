Entertainment update for Sept. 21.

Craig Carothers returns Sept. 22

Craig Carothers (pictured above) returns to Hood River on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. He makes his home in Nashville, Tenn., and has 10 albums to his credit. His songs have been recorded by Trisha Yearwood, Kathy Mattea, and Peter, Paul, and Mary. The concert is at 401 Montello, Hood River, for more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Bob Connolly plays BZ Corner

Singer-songwriter Bob Connolly returns to the Gorge Friday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 (and every Friday in October) to the Logs at BZ Corners. Music starts at 7 p.m. for the all-ages show. The Logs Inn, 1258 Washington 141 No. 1, BZ Corner, Wash.; 509-493-1505.

Kerry Williams at The Pines

Friday, Sept. 23 from 6-9 p.m.:

Kerry Williams, guitar and mandolin. With high energy or sweet and slow, Williams ’s virtuosity guarantees a great music evening. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

‘Threeform’ at Stave & Stone

Coming up Friday, Sept. 23 from 7-10 p.m.:

Threeform is a new band featuring Mike Grodner on drums, Kit Garoutte on guitar and bass, and Tim Mayer on keyboard. Expect a brand new repertoire of funk, jazz, and high-energy blues and rock grooves. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Car is King at Maryhill

Coming up Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2:

Celebrate Sam Hill’s love of roads, the automobile, and the arts during this two-day festival devoted to creativity in all its forms. Event includes a classic car show, arts festival with booths by artists working a variety of media, hands-on children’s art activities and veggie car races, a chance to drive the historic Maryhill Loops Road, and vintage race cars timed on the Loops. Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

Gorge on Tap meets Sept. 22

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Friends of the Columbia Gorge will present Gorge on Tap at Freebridge Brewing, 710 E. Second St., The Dalles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for food and beverage. The presentation runs from 7-8 p.m. The program will feature “Stopping Oil and Coal Terminals: An Update on the Mosier Derailment,” and “Gorge Towns to Trails: The Path Forward and the Historic Highway Bingo Challenge.” This is a free event; no RSVP is needed.

Friends is a non-profit organization with approximately 6,000 members dedicated to protecting and enhancing the resources of the Columbia River Gorge. Its membership includes hundreds of citizens who reside within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

