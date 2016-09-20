HRV volleyball handed first loss of the season

After 11 games this season, the HRV volleyball team’s win streak was finally snapped on Saturday during a tournament at Century High School in Hillsboro, where the Eagles fell to 6A Liberty in the championship game.

HRV (11-1) started off tournament play with a nice win over the Newberg Tigers (1-6), defeating the 6A school in two sets, 25-19 and 25-21.

However, the HRV Eagles were unable to match the intensity of the 6A Liberty Eagles (5-4) in the final, as the larger school cruised to a 25-14 win in the first set and then beat HRV in a heartbreaking second set, 27-25.

HRV Head Coach Scott Walker had mixed feelings about the Eagles’ performance in the final game of the tournament.

“I feel bad about the loss because we committed 34 errors in the two sets. We made too many mistakes and didn’t earn it. Liberty forced a lot of those errors with really tough serving and offense. They were really hot going into the final, after beating North Eugene, and we didn’t compete very well,” he explained. “I don’t feel too bad about the loss, however, because my girls never gave up and kept competing right to the end of a long second set. We get one call in the second (set) and it might have been a different result.”

Walker said some of the highlights of the tournament for HRV included the play of middle blocker/outside hitter Katie Kennedy and outside hitter Shae Duffy. Kennedy had a total of 31 kills with only three errors for the tournament; in the championship game, she had eight kills with no errors. Duffy racked up a team-high 15 digs in the semifinal game against Newberg. Libero/outside hitter Rebecca Johnston also shined in the tournament, recording 13 digs in the championship, as well as five aces in the semifinals.

However, because HRV played a 6A school, the result is not weighed heavily when it comes to OSAA rankings and HRV’s spot in the 5A class — No. 2, behind 7-0 Marist Catholic — did not change.

“So we hate to lose, but we are really in the same spot we were before,” Walker said. “I told the girls after the loss, ‘Monday after school we go to work again and get better. We need to keep improving a little at a time to be where we need to be at the end of the year.’”

HRV turned its attention to Columbia River Conference competitions this week, with a game at Hermiston (4-5, 1-0 CRC) on Tuesday and then will host The Dalles (1-5, 0-1) Thursday evening at 6:30. The Eagles will wrap up the week with a tournament at Parkrose Saturday morning.