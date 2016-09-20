Kegler's Corner: Mark Chabotte rolls 704 series

Three bowlers emerged as stars in last week’s league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes: Tim Furlong, Lynn Spellman and Mark Chabotte. Furlong topped all league shooters after finishing his three-game series in the Monday evening Industrial League a robust 136 pins over his average. To do this, Tim scattered the sticks to the tune of a nifty scratch 259 game and 634 series.

The omnipresent Mr. Spellman was just a few sticks back after logging another spiffy and unique series, this time in the Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts and Fillies League, where he finished 131 pins over his average. Lynn punished the pins as he so often does, notching an incredibly consistent scratch 674 series that included a near triplicate of 225, 225 and 224 games. Had he been able to just get one more stick in that 224 game, we just may have honored him for such a momentous achievement with one of our famous Big Four Jumbo Hot Dogs, the best hot dog this side of New York City!

Mark Chabotte really found the range in the Industrial, where he ended up 110 pins over his average after posting the top scratch series in all leagues last week — a terrific 704 set. Mark is one of the top players in town so this lofty tally comes as no surprise. Nevertheless, it’s always very satisfying for top-notch league bowlers to climb over that magical 700 barrier and Mark does it with the regularity of a fine-tuned machine! Folks, that’s the mark of some mighty fine bowling. We expect really big stuff from the talented Mr. Chabotte in the near future on our brand-new, pristine lanes.

Bowlers, remember: Ball reaction is intensified on synthetic lanes, in oil it will slide longer before hooking and when the ball hits friction, it hooks sharply. We are only a couple of weeks into the season on our new lanes, and so far, they have been fast with restricted recovery in the back end. That’s to be expected. No longer do we need to chuck the ball with all our might to get it down the lane to prevent it from overreacting like it used to do on the old wood lanes. In fact too much speed is detrimental now. Change is hard, but here are some quick adjustments to try: move right on the approach, target further right on the lane, slow down and improve that release. Don’t swing the ball so much, keep it on a tighter line to the pocket. Roll the ball smoothly: The more you spin a ball on hard, fast synthetic lanes, the more it slides in oil and hooks on friction — a recipe for big splits and nasty washouts!

League Reports (high scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Mark Chabotte, 258 game and 704 series; Pat Olson, 249, 235 games and 704 series; Matt Hodges, 266 game and 657 series; Tim Furlong, 259 game; Randy Nieto, 258 game.

Tuesday morning Ladies Workshirkers League: Nancy Asai, 204 game and 584 series.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts and Fillies League: Lynn Spellman, 225, 225, 224 games and 674 series; Mick Sherrell, 236, 205 games and 605 series; Sue Spellman, 470 series; Ron Baumsteiger, 210 game; Dave Baumsteiger, 205 game; Charlotte Severns, 176 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Pat Olson, 275 game and 667 series; Josh Worth, 256 game and 665 series; Jenna Hert, 199 game and 501 series; Matt Hodges, 257 game; Ken Kramer, 247 game; Jeff Brittle, 237 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads and Lassies League: Sue Spellman, 193 game and 519 series; Len Allen, 190 game and 517 series; Jim Block, 190 game.