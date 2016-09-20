Leters to the editor for Sept. 21

Act of kindness

Last Thursday on my way home from volunteering at the HRVAC Thrift Store, I saw something that greatly raised my estimation of my fellow human beings, especially as drivers.

I was heading north on 12th Street and had to stop for the red light at 12th and Pacific. Out of the corner of my eye, I caught the sight of an elderly and unsteady man beginning to cross the street. My first thought was, “Oh dear, he will never make it before the light changes.” Before I knew it, the door from the first car in line for a left-hand turn opened, and a middle-aged man stepped out and headed towards the older man.

He gently assisted him across the street, which as you might imagine took some time.

Seeing one person helping another is not what surprised me. No, what caught my attention as I looked around at my fellow motorists was that everyone was patiently waiting. There was no bad behavior displayed (honking, swearing, making faces, finger signs, etc.) by those of us watching and waiting. I was pleased to see that we were capable of having the maturity and grace to do the right thing. We were people of all ages and races who, for several minutes, could put another’s needs ahead of our own and were kind about it.

Kathleen Schwanz

Hood River

‘Sign of the times’

Stealing Hillary signs out of yards? Really? The Clinton signs have been disappearing from private property all over Klickitat County. Do you, the thief, really think that will make a difference? Signs don’t vote. Stealing them is a betrayal of democracy.

Last political cycle when the Democrat signs were disappearing, many folks suggested that the sheriff and the city police weren’t enforcing the state law against theft of signs because the sheriff, county commissioners and most mayors were Republicans. Now they’re saying it again. I doubt it, but it certainly isn’t helping the Republican cause.

Ray Klebba

White Salmon, Wash.

Questions

Have either Clinton or Trump mentioned how they’re going to deal with overpopulation, depletion of the of world’s natural resources, food and water shortages, control of food and water by international corporations or wars over food and water?

Jerry Giarraputo

Hood River

Issues

I write in response to an exceptional letter to the editor published Saturday, Sept. 17, “Mosier derailment report.” Rob Brostoff poses the following questions, which bear repeating again and again until we get proper answers from those authorities charged with protecting our lives and our gorgeous environment:

1) Why is petroleum being shipped through the Gorge when the Federal Railroad Administration hasn’t determined the cause of the Mosier derailing and fire?

2) Is the government relying on the one-page railroad report, and if so, why?

3) Does anyone know why the railroad was allowed to inspect itself before the appropriate agencies did their inspections?

4) Why didn’t the railroad find the broken spikes (the alleged cause of the derailing) during their inspections?

5) Where are the remainder of the spikes from that production run? Are they holding the rails near another school or important piece of infrastructure?

6) Why would the federal regulators allow crude oil shipments by the UP through the Gorge until the cause had been determined, the potential danger eliminated and a report issued?

I urge all Gorge residents to post these questions somewhere handy. Each time the railroad, the oil companies, or the federal regulators issue their propaganda, we can remind ourselves that the issues are still alive and that we are not yet safe.

David Hupp

Hood River

Keep yard debris drop-off

The Hood River City Council is considering a change to the garbage pickup service provided by Hood River Garbage to residential customers in order to provide curbside recycling of a limited amount (one bin full) of yard debris and food waste each week. The new system would involve the purchase of new garbage trucks and a set of specialized garbage bins, three per household, that are compatible with the new trucks. There would be a variable increase in the monthly garbage pick-up fee, for example, $7.25 per month, or $87.00 per year, to help pay for the new equipment.

Significantly, Hood River Garbage would eliminate the current free Wednesday drop-off of larger quantities of yard debris.

I am a retired widow with a fixed income and a large yard (0.4 acres on Taylor Street). I do my own gardening, and every week I generate more yard debris (pruning, weeds, fallen twigs, etc.) than would fit into the one debris bin that the garbage service would provide. Almost every week I haul an SUV-load (or two) of bags of yard debris to the debris pile at the transfer station. There I see other homeowners with pickup-loads or open-trailer-loads of branches and trimmings, much more than would fit in a single bin. When I speak to them of the proposed debris charges, they all say they are unhappy about it.

For the yard work season of seven or eight months, March through October, 30 weekly loads of debris that did not fit into the “yard debris bin” would cost me $349.20. Added to the increase in the basic monthly fee, this would total a yearly increase in my garbage expenses of $436.20.

This is a high price to pay for this old lady, or any homeowner, who simply wants to keep a tidy yard. The free drop-off days should not be eliminated. Come to the City Council meetings on Sept. 26 or Oct. 10 to comment on this matter.

Vicki Kelsey

Hood River

Vote Reynolds

In House District 52, we have a chance to elect a fresh face with fresh ideas and fresh solutions. Aren’t we tired of electing career politicians who serve the out-of-state corporations and billionaires? Aren’t we tired of electing someone who talks a lot but doesn’t get much done? Well, we can change that. We can elect Reynolds — that’s Mark Reynolds for State Representative. This is chance to send a representative to Salem who will serve the people of our district, who will work to build our communities and who will work to build our local economies. This is our opportunity to elect an individual who understands the needs of public education. Reynolds understands because he has been there. This is our opportunity to elect someone who will actually work for our small, local farms and businesses. Reynolds understands because he has been there. I am ready for change. Are you? Vote for Reynolds. That’s Mark Reynolds.

Peter Nordbye

Brightwood

For Johnson

Mark Johnson and I have known each other as long-time residents of Hood River. Through the years he has been a reliable and thoughtful person, which he continues to demonstrate as our State Representative. His willingness to engage in conversation and understand the perspective of others has resulted in the passage of strong policies that have benefited our community. Mark helped create the Oregon Promise, which provides a debt-free option for high school students to attend community college and he worked to protect the Gorge by increasing first responders and materials to react to train derailments.

Both of these policies reflect our priorities as a community by supporting our kids and protecting this beautiful place we live in. I know and trust Mark Johnson. A vote for him this November is a vote for a stronger Hood River.

Laurel Perkins

Hood River