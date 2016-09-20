Performing Arts Initiative hosts second town hall

Performing Arts Initiative is holding its second Town Hall meeting on Sunday Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the AniChe Winetasting Room, 301 Oak St. in Hood River (formerly Venue 301 and the Butler Bank Building).

The purpose of the Town Hall is to introduce the project to more people and potential supporters, and to let the public know about recent progress and upcoming activities, according to PAI Chair Mark Steighner, who retired in 2015 after 38 years as the musical director of Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS), and is spearheading the PAI.

Entertainment will be provided by Hood River String Quartet members Chari Bickford and Michelle Edwards.

Since the first Town Hall in August, PAI has begun a feasibility study with ECONorthwest and the PAI Board has had many productive conversations with a wide range of citizens, according to Steighner.

“The board is still incredibly excited by this project,” said Steighner. Formed in January of this year, PAI’s goal is to create a full-featured performing arts facility: with the ability to host events with 600-800 attendance, full theater capabilities with orchestra pit and fly loft, digital media support, and offices, practice rooms, dance studio, meeting rooms, commons area and concessions.

With such a facility as an anchor, regional growth in performing arts would be both accommodated and amplified into the future, PAI directors believe. Education in the arts as well as professional talent would ultimately benefit from having better facilities and a staffed operational nonprofit organization to manage them.

As musical director, conductor and leader of some of the groups that are struggling to make due with regional performing arts facilities, Steighner understands the problems from first-hand experience.

“In most cases, local facilities are not equipped for the types of larger, higher level performances we are producing and planning,” he said. “School facilities, even if they were updated, are not available most of the year for these types of events.”