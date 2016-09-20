Sheriff Log, Sept. 11 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 14 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited for falsifying drug test results after he tampered with a urinalysis test.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 12 — Hood River — Male cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 15 — Dethman Ridge Road, 3700 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 16 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 17 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a motor vehicle crash investigation.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 12 — Highway 30 and Dock Road — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Sept. 12 — Elk Meadows and Sahalie Falls — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 13 — Hood River — Vehicle towed for no insurance.
Sept. 15 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Sept. 17 — I-83 at milepost 55.5 — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash. One driver was cited for careless driving.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 12 — Alameda Road, 1300 block — Attempted robbery reported.
Sept. 15 — Alameda Road, 1200 block— Theft reported.
Sept. 15 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Burglary and theft reported.
Sept. 16 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4300 block — Theft reported.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 12 — Parkdale — Inappropriate contact reported.
Sept. 14 — Cascade Locks — Possible sex crime reported.
