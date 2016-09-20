Sheriff Log, Sept. 11 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Sept. 14 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited for falsifying drug test results after he tampered with a urinalysis test.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 12 — Hood River — Male cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 15 — Dethman Ridge Road, 3700 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 16 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Sept. 17 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a motor vehicle crash investigation.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 12 — Highway 30 and Dock Road — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Sept. 12 — Elk Meadows and Sahalie Falls — Hit and run reported.

Sept. 13 — Hood River — Vehicle towed for no insurance.

Sept. 15 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Sept. 17 — I-83 at milepost 55.5 — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash. One driver was cited for careless driving.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Sept. 12 — Alameda Road, 1300 block — Attempted robbery reported.

Sept. 15 — Alameda Road, 1200 block— Theft reported.

Sept. 15 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Burglary and theft reported.

Sept. 16 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4300 block — Theft reported.

Sex offenses:

Sept. 12 — Parkdale — Inappropriate contact reported.

Sept. 14 — Cascade Locks — Possible sex crime reported.