Sports briefs for Sept. 21

Reminder: Hall of Fame game, golf tourney this weekend

The Hood River Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame celebration weekend will kick off (literally) with the HRV/Bend football game that starts Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., which will feature the hat ceremony at halftime, honoring past local athletes and their achievements.

The fun continues Sept. 24 with the Hall of Fame Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. at Indian Creek Golf Course (cost is $75 per person). The weekend will conclude with the Hall of Fame awards banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Cost is $40 per person; inductees get in free. Those with questions can contact HRVHS Athletic Director Tom Ames at 386-2318 or tom.ames@hoodriver.k12.or.us.

HRMGA hosts men’s club championship

The Hood River Men’s Golf Association held its club championship tournament Sept. 18 at the Hood River Golf Course. Bill Payne was the overall winner and club champion. Other winners included Kevin Hay (first net), Gary Sollman (second net), Scott Lindsey (first gross), Tom Godwin (second gross) and George Smith (also second gross). Lindsey also won a prize for closest to the pin, as did Bill Van Ek for most putts. HRMGA will host a two-person end-of-the-season tournament in October. For more info, contact the course at 541-386-3009.

Horizon volleyball gets first win of the season

After getting swept in three-set matches in its first three games of the season, the Horizon Christian volleyball team won its first game of the season, taking down Mitchell/Spray, 3-1. After a narrow 27-25 loss in the first set, the Horizon Hawks (1-3) came back to win the next two sets 25-19 and then handily took the fourth set, 25-11, to defeat the Loggers (2-6, 0-3 Big Sky). Horizon was scheduled to travel to Sherman (2-6, 1-4) for a game Tuesday evening (results not available at press time) then host Ione (4-9, 2-3) Thursday at 6 p.m.