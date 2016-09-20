White Salmon library hosts Repair Café Saturday

Why throw something away when it can be fixed? That’s the main question behind the Repair Café series.

The White Salmon Valley Community Library will host the library’s second Repair Cafe on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery. During the event, community members are invited to bring in broken items — that they would otherwise throw away — and local volunteers will try to fix them.

Bring in anything from clothing needing stitches, TV’s and small equipment (like vacuum cleaners) to bicycles. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your bike looked over by Justin, the bicycle repair professional from Dr. Roscoe’s in Bingen.

People bringing items in for repair are asked to remain with the item while it is being repaired. If the item needs replacement parts, bring the replacement parts along with the item to be repaired.



“Although there’s no guarantee that we’ll be able to fix your item, we’ll certainly try,” the library said in a press release.

Repair Cafés are an international movement with over a thousand Repair Cafés worldwide. If you have nothing to repair, you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, or you can lend a hand with someone else’s repair job.

You can also get inspired at the reading table, by leafing through books on repairs and DIY.

For more information about this or other library programs or resources, visit www.fvrl.org or call the library at 509-493-1132.