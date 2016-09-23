Church News: Concert at Tucker Rd. Baptist Sunday

Brenda Homar will perform at Tucker Road Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 25 beginning at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend.

Homar lives in Albany, Ore., with husband Frank. She has a daughter and four granddaughters. Her music can be heard on Christian radio, and she has additionally made appearances on television. Homar records her music in Nashville, Tenn. “Music has always been a part of my life,” she said.

Tucker Road Baptist Church is located at 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River.