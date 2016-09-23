Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher returns Oct. 23

Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher is on a nationwide tour promoting an upcoming CD that will feature such masterworks as Paganini’s Caprice No. 24, and the ever popular Cordoba by the Spanish composer Isaac Albeniz.

Fletcher performs Sunday, Oct. 23 at the History Museum of Hood River County.

Fletcher’s playing style reflects luminary guitarists like Andres Segovia and Christopher Parkening — and critics say he plays with “unparalleled technique and nuance.”

Other repertoire on the program includes Bach’s Lute Suite No. 3, the exciting and fiendishly difficult Five Bagatelles for Guitar by British composer William Walton, Fletcher’s transcriptions of the French composer Erik Satie, and works by Dowland, Llobet and Segovia.

“It has been a truly wonderful year, and I have devoted my entire summer to learning some beautiful repertoire. I am excited about performing these pieces in concert this season,” Fletcher said.

Also on the program will be anarrangement of the Shaker hymn Simple Gifts, which has become a favorite among audiences.

In a review of his last show at Carnegie Hall, critics said, "Fletcher understands how to put together a repertoire that keeps audiences wanting more. And that is his genius."

The all-acoustic show will be in the atrium of the Hood River County History Museum. Some balcony seating and front row premium seating are available. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.