The Dalles Chamber, Google start ‘Tech Talk’ series Oct. 5

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Google are launching a new educational event series for the Gorge community called Tech Talk.

Designed to help local individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses learn technology skills, the free events will take place throughout the year at local businesses. The events will be taught by local Googlers and attendees will learn tips and tricks for using free Google tools such as Gmail, Calendar, Hangouts, and Google Docs.

The first Tech Talk is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. and will focus on Gmail. It will be held at Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E Second St., The Dalles. The event is free, with happy hour food and drink available for purchase.

Attendees should plan to bring their laptop. After a presentation on Gmail, local Googlers will be available for one-on-one assistance and support.

Businesses interested in verifying their business listing on Google through Google My Business will be able to receive help with immediate verification at the event. Business owners must bring original proof of ownership documents such as utility bills, tax letters, and/or business registration certificates. Registered agents of the business may also bring photo ID and have ownership verified through the Secretary of State’s website.

The next Tech Talk is scheduled for Jan. 11, with the location to be announced.