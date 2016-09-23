Entertainment Update for Sept. 24

Jim MacMillan at Volcanic

Jim MacMillan, Jerry Keith and Randy Bell return to the Volcanic Bottle Shoppe for an evening of all original tunes — and a few new ones. Friday, Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m. Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Elks Oktoberfest Sept. 24

Oktoberfest at the Elks Lodge in Hood River is open to the community — enjoy Oktoberfest music, join an Oktoberfest costume contest, a photo booth, and prize giveaways. Casual dress is fine, but men are encouraged to sport traditional German attire such as suspenders and leather trousers, aka Lederhosen, and women the traditional Bavarian dirndl, and join in the costume contest.

The Naughty Sweethearts will perform live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Children under 21 are not allowed in the areas where alcohol is being directly sold, but are allowed to participate in all the other activities including a pool table, darts, Xbox, shuffle board and wifi.

Oktoberfest is a fundraiser for ongoing scholarships and other community service programs, according to event organizer Roger Sherrell, an Elks member.

30 Year History of TV Animation Sept. 24

A poTENtial Film event is Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Animators Joe Ansolabehere and Paul Germain will be on hand to talk animation, and take you on a journey through many of the popular shows on which they worked: The Simpsons, Hey Arnold, Recess, and Rugrats. “These two are a laugh-riot and they have so much knowledge about animation. You’ll laugh, you’ll learn, and hopefully you’ll love it. These events are intimate, educational experiences,” said gallery events manager Kristyn Fix.

Soul Prophet at Springhouse

Coming up at Springhouse Cellar:

Tuesday, Sept. 27, Soul Prophet, 6 p.m., all-ages

Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tony Smiley, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, a special ticketed show with fiddle-master Bruce Molsky, 6:30 p.m. Brownpapertickets.com for more information.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, McDougall, 6 p.m., foot stompin' Americana

Tuesday, Oct. 18, Wanderlodge, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, The Antonyms, 6 p.m., all-ages

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Meet the Artist: Ed Feely at Lyle Hotel Sept. 28

Artist Ed Feely will be at The Historic Lyle Hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 7-9 p.m. Feely is inspired by the natural beauty that abounds in the Columbia River Gorge. Entertainment will be provided by Tim Mayer. Appetizers, no host bar, door prizes and tours. The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

Bob Connolly plays BZ Corner

Singer-songwriter Bob Connolly returns to the Gorge Friday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 (and every Friday in October) to the Logs at BZ Corners. Music starts at 7 p.m. for the all-ages show. The Logs Inn, 1258 Washington 141 No. 1, BZ Corner, Wash.; 509-493-1505.

Kerry Williams at The Pines

Friday, Sept. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Kerry Williams, guitar and mandolin. With high energy or sweet and slow, Williams’ virtuosity guarantees a great music evening. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

‘Threeform’ at Stave & Stone

Coming up Friday, Sept. 23, 7-10 p.m.:

Threeform is a new band featuring Mike Grodner on drums, Kit Garoutte on guitar and bass, and Tim Mayer on keyboard. Expect a brand new repertoire of funk, jazz, and high-energy blues and rock grooves. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.