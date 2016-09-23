EnviroGorge Kids announces summer writing winners

EnviroGorge sponsored a free kids writing contest this summer where elementary, middle school and high school students were invited to submit an open-topic entry having to do with the environmental and the Columbia River Gorge. All entrants won participation prizes, but three winners were picked by volunteer judges Peggy Dills Kelter and Katherine Schlick Noe to win the grand prizes of a $100 gift certificate to Hood River Hobbies, $100 worth of lessons at The Underground Music Station in Hood River, or $100 worth of lessons at Northwest Taekwondo in Hood River or The Dalles, which were donated by these businesses for the contest.

The winners were Skyla Hollowell, a fifth grader from White Salmon, who wrote about Hanford; Ariana Munoz, an eighth grader from Odell who wrote about a proposed plastic bag ban; and Maurine Najjar, a sixth grader from The Dalles who wrote about her mother, who has worked for air quality in The Dalles.

These stories can be found at www.envirogorge.com. EnviroGorge would like to thank all participants, sponsors, and judges for their contribution.