Fresh Start program holds graduates’ dinner Oct. 19

What are four courses that change the course of someone’s life? It’s not a trick question. On Oct. 19, Fresh Start Culinary Arts Program students prepare a four-course dinner in celebration of their own graduation, said Board Chair Kathy Watson. And after that, jobs await these graduates.

Tickets for the third graduation dinner and celebration are $35 a person, and can be purchased at the program’s web site, freshstartculinaryarts.org.

The dinner is at 6 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, and guests are invited to bring their own beer and wine to enjoy.

“We are so proud of our students, and to be sharing this dinner with the community that has been so supportive of our program,” Watson said. “So far, all of our graduates have landed full-time jobs right after completing our program. This cohort will also be our first to receive two 220-hour certificates from Columbia Gorge Community College, one for food safety and one for food preparation.”

The next 12-week session begins Nov. 29. Tuition is 100 percent supported, so students attend at no cost.