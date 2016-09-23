‘Genealogy Jamboree’ at Discovery Center Oct. 8

The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society (CGGS) hosts a “Genealogy Jamboree” on Oct. 8 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This celebration of National Family History Month will feature open forum-style classes for researchers of all levels.

Jan Bony, Oregon GenWeb, and Emma Jean Smith, Daughters of the American Revolution, will join members of CGGS in answering questions and guiding research. The jamboree will cover subjects including organization, DNA, internet resources, genealogy software, military research, social media and technology (laptop, phone, etc.).

Door prizes will include a HP Envy wireless printer, a genealogy gift basket, the book “Organizing Your Genealogy,” and a one-year membership to CGGS.

The event is free and open to the public.