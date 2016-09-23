H is for Harvest: Auction benefits Valley Residents Committee

The second annual “H is for Harvest” gala takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Springhouse Cellars from 6-9 p.m. Hood River Valley Residents Committee and sponsors Cardinal Glass and Timberline Lodge invite the community to join them for live and silent auctions.

Kick up your heels to the music of “The Wasco Brothers” and enjoy food, wine and beer for purchase. One of the premiere live auction items is an overnight “slumber party” package for up to 24 people at Silcox Hut at Timberline. Dinner and continental breakfast are included along with transportation by snowcat, valued at $4,500. Other items include a family season pass to Timberline, eight yards of gravel delivered, a Hood River Wine Country bike tour from MountNBarrel and a dinner for eight at a new home in Hood River, plus many more.



The event benefits the committee and its advocacy regarding land use decisions. Next year the group will celebrate 40 years of stewardship.

Tickets are $25 for adults and children are free. Tickets available at Waucoma Bookstore, from any board member or at www.hrvrc.org.

