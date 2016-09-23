Letters to the editor for Sept. 24

The PERS chill

In a chilling article, The Oregonian tells part of the story of the $22 billion shortfall Oregon’s PERS is facing. The reasons are multiple: the lack of significant work on it by our legislature and public employee unions who were the main players on the PERS board, which credited recipients with nearly 20 percent. For its troubles, some members of the legislature were attacked and demonized for their efforts by the unions.

The other major player in this story is the PERS board, who were handed fixes back in approximately 2010. At that time, City Club went to the PERS board and did a presentation which was later presented in Salem for the legislature; the response to the presentation was absolute silence from both. The PERS board verified the validity of the main fixes with their lawyers, sat back in their chairs and yawned.



The deficit has gone from $10 billion to $22 billion in a rather short time. There is no reason the PERS board is holding the expectation (potential income) at 7-plus percent when the treasury/Oregon investment board is incapable of producing that. It can and should be lowered, and if it isn’t the legislature should mandate it. The payout on money match funds is still near 7 percent; it should be lowered to a risk free rate of return, which would be less than half of the current figure. It’s also past time for a mandated end to spiking, tossing earned vacation time and other extras into the PERS pool where interest is paid — it should be a use it or lose 50 percent of it, and receive the remainder in payouts from employers.

Predictions are for at least six years of low returns from investments. To cover these shortages, our state will continue raising PERS rates to virtually all cities, counties, school districts, agencies and special districts. There will not be enough money to afford the services which these agencies normally provide to the citizenry. Is it fair to our children that this constantly impacts our schools, with Oregon having one of the lowest graduation rates in the country?

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

‘Grow up’

To every spineless trespasser in Hood River County: Keep your grubby hands off of our citizens’ political lawn signs and stay off of their property! It is their right to voice their opinion and publicly name the candidates of their choice.

It is not your right to trespass and, like the cowards you are, steal the signs people have worked hard to make available to others. Grow up and show your support by going out and working for the candidate of your choice. (God bless video surveillance!)

Betty Osborne

Hood River

See film

As a local small farmer and a member of the Rockford Grange, I am excited to let you know the documentary “Gaining Ground” is making a stop in Hood River on its statewide tour this fall-harvest season. The film, made by two Oregon filmmakers, tells the stories of urban and rural farmers who are finding creative ways to fix an ailing food system.

Two of the farms featured in the film are from Oregon: Sun Gold Farm, a commercial dairy turned CSA, grows chemical-free vegetables, and Stalford Seed Farm, a large-scale grass seed farm that has transformed some of its acreage into the first organic grain farm in the Willamette Valley. The third farm featured in the film is a non-profit farm in Richmond, Calif., that works with the inner city community to grow organic vegetables.

Each of these stories is about more than farming; it’s about people growing a community and creating a positive culture around food and farming. A special thank you to Skylight Theater for hosting the film on Sept. 29. The show starts at 6 p.m. and Director Elaine Velazquez and Producer Barbara Bernstein will do a Q&A after the film.

If you and your family are looking to be inspired by farming and the possibilities of a vibrant food system, this film is right up your alley and I hope to see you there.

Moria Reynolds

Hood River

‘No parking’

On the north end boundary of Westside Elementary School, there are “no parking “ signs, and yet there are many days where a whole line of cars is parked next to the fence as youth soccer commences. Since no action seems to occur for these violators, wouldn’t it be fitting to remove the no parking signs so these violators wouldn’t feel guilty about parking there? Just saying.

Ron Yamashita

Hood River

What’s the message?

The IBWA has a long history of trying to control voters, and when that doesn’t work, of influencing politicians. Right now in Oregon, Nestlé is trying to make your vote worthless. Last May, the Hood River County Water Protection Measure passed with the support of almost 70 percent of voters, banning commercial water bottling throughout the region despite the IBWA and Nestlé pouring money into funding the issue. But after months of lobbyist and campaign pressure, this week the state is considering allowing the bottling plant anyway.

The first campaign funds towards the Cascade Locks vote, with a transaction date of April 25, was originally reported as a contribution by the International Bottled Water Association, of which Nestlé is a member. But that reporting was amended on May 12 to name Nestlé as the actual contributor. So what does it say when the IBWA puts out a poster that says, “No Matter Who You Vote For ... Vote,” while being the majority donor to the presidential debate commission — the same group that refuses to allow Libertarian Gary Johnson, a candidate that over 70 percent voters say they want to see on the debate stage. What are they really saying?

I am here to ask the voters of tell Nestlé and the IBWA to Respect the vote. Pull the sponsorship. Respect the voters. #LetGaryDebate!

Scott Scrimshaw

Hood River

Johnson’s achievements

I was amused to read the recent letter from a former opponent to Mark Johnson (who lost), who is trying to push a partisan agenda and telling our community what he thinks we need. He’s writing again from his home outside of Hood River in an attempt to continuing pushing his own opinions onto us. Specifically, he said that HD 52 needs a new representative that gets things done. I did some brief research on my own and it didn’t take much time to come up with a list of significant accomplishments that benefit our local community that Rep. Johnson has achieved in the just the last year or so:

Johnson helped nearly 10,000 students across the state affordably attend an Oregon community college because of the Oregon Promise.

In 2015, Johnson authored a bill that dramatically improved the ability for first responders to react to train derailments throughout the state and this bill helped to minimize the impact of the Mosier train derailment.

Last year Rep. Johnson led an Oregon Solutions task force that created the Gorge Express that has helped to begin to address the severe summer traffic in the Gorge.

In the last session he drafted legislation that helped make our bridge at Hood River available for funding that can lead to its eventual replacement.

These are facts I pulled from Rep. Johnson’s website and can be verified by his voting record, which has been reported on or in state newspapers as well. To me, these policies are proof that Johnson doesn’t just mail it in, or act like a career politician who won’t embrace new ideas.

Let’s not accept partisan negativity in this campaign, but instead compare real facts about the two candidates. For me, I look at facts about Johnson and know he understands our community, is willing to talk about the issues, and will continue to fight for us in Salem. But like I said, I’m not trying to push an agenda. You can call Johnson himself because his phone is on his website and all his campaign materials.

That’s a local State Representative.

Kenneth Ebi

Hood River

Save golf park

The Hood River City Council and Planning Commission will be holding public hearings to consider rezoning our disc golf park from Open Space/Public Facilities, to Urban High Density Residential (R-3) in order to develop affordable housing. The subject property totals 5.33 acres and is located across Wasco Street, north of the Rotary Skate Park.



Hood River Parks and Rec has done a fine job reclaiming the land from poison oak and blackberries over the last decade to provide precious public space in a natural setting. As a city, we have very little park space. It would be a shame for us to allow any park in our town to be demolished for any use other than the essential nobility of park space.

We are one of America’s Tree Cities, and Morrison Park has forever been woodland habitat. After the successful creation of park space and tree planting along our waterfront, why would we forsake an existing park for five acres of asphalt, one hundred tenement units, and two hundred cars?

Affordable housing needs solutions, but killing parks is not the answer.

Practical options are many. Recommendations can be made to the planning commission on Monday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Tracy Hollister

Hood River