Marbach wins ‘Gorge Soup’

Gorge Soup for the Arts winner Peter Marbach, left, talks with Claire Griffin and her daughter, Margo Lydden-Griffin, after Wednesday’s event at Columbia Center for the Arts. Soup diners cast a ballot each for seven presenters in the first of its kind in the seven years of Gorge Soup and Gorge Soup for Kids.

Marbach, a Hood River photographer (and Hood River News columnist) asked for funds to assist his crowd-sourced photo project “The Columbia: From Source to Sea,” a travelling fine art exhibit and lecture series along the main stem of the Columbia River from Astoria to Canada that introduces the public to rarely seen sections of the river and especially the last remaining wild and free section. Marbach received one more vote than Bonnie Bright, who presented for her “Human Nature Movement Project,” a series of classes that use social dancing and horticulture for emotional therapy.

The other presenters were: White Salmon Arts Council for a Public Art installation at the intersection of Estes and Jewett; Leigh Hancock, Stories of Home and Homelessness, a six-month storytelling project; Miko Ruhlen of EnviroGorge, for the video project Unsung Environmental Heroes of the Columbia River Gorge; MacRae Wylde, for Light Reflections, a light installation illuminating the walking path under Interstate 84; and Melody Johnson, Goldendale Performing Arts Center.