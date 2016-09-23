Odell Creek restoration presentation

The Hood River Watershed Group will present the results of the Odell Creek dam removal and stream restoration project (shown above in an aerial photo this summer) on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension Center meeting room. The project has been in development since 2010, and the 1983-era hydroelectric dam was removed this summer. The creek was restored to its original path and steelhead are now able to navigate up Odell Creek. For more information, email Cindy Thieman at cindy@hoodriverswcd.org.
