The Porch for Sept. 24

WELL SAID: “The man who doesn’t read good books has no advantage over the man who can’t read them.” — Mark Twain

FREE FILES: Curbside free object: a wicker chair marked “Free,” with a back slat included. The sign reads, “Team chair project.”

WHY THEY CALL it fall: Here’s an apple-and-nut image salad: One windy day this week, motorists and cyclists are pelted with chartreuse-husked walnuts falling from the large tree in Tsuruta Park, at State and 13th. The nuts fall with a distinctive crackling thud, and litter the sidewalk and street. Car tires crunch the moist nuts in an almost musical staccato.

Not far away, on Seventh Street near Montello, an apple tree hangs over the steepest part of the street and when the wind blows, the green-and-pink orbs fall 25 feet to the asphalt and take a high carom, bouncing down what is a popular slope for winter sliders, to give you some idea of its precarious angle. The apples bounce several times as they cross Eugene, covering 10-15 feet after each impact, then roll at least at the speed limit all the way to Sherman, where they slam into the curb and bounce over the embankment.

SIGN of the Week: Rev. Michael Dowd’s van. The pro-science evangelist’s talks last week included, “Can religion be saved in time to save humanity?”

DOG TAG of the week: On a friendly white Scottie: “Don’t take me away. Dad’s inside and will be here soon.” (And the phone number.)

•

ANYONE ELSE noticed the tiny piano in a wall cavity somewhere in downtown Hood River? It is hidden, but accessible, around eye level in an unexpected place. You can plink its eight miniature keys and work out a basic tune. Yet revealing its precise location would be like, well, killing a mockingbird. The piano and the sweet handwritten message accompanying — “Hi, please play but don’t steal — thanks” — bring to mind the gifts mysteriously left in a niche-by a kind-hearted person in Harper Lee’s classic story.

•

