Roald Dahl Trivia Challenge is Oct. 21

You know the magic and charm of Roald Dahl’s books “Matilda,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “James and the Giant Peach.” You might have recently seen the film “The BFG” (be sure to read the book — aloud).

You might even know that Dahl never wrote a book with the name “Willy Wonka” in the title — the book the famous movies came from are based on the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” And did you know there was a sequel, “Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator”?

Odell Bus Families can ride a bus for free each Saturday from Odell to the Hood River Library and back. Kids 11 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or a sibling 13 or older. Come and enjoy the library or do other things downtown. The bus leaves Mid Valley Market at 10 a.m. and departs the library at 1 p.m.

If you want to test your knowledge of Dahl’s stories, come to the Oct. 21 Trivia Challenge at the Hood River Library.

There’ll be prizes, fizzy lifting drinks, and whizzbangers (but don’t worry, no snozzcumber snacks).

It all starts at 5 p.m. and is open to all children.

To get you going, here are three quotes from Dahl books not already mentioned. See if you can match the quote to the book (answers at bottom of the page.)

A. “Take a look at your stick, you old goat, and see how much you’ve shrunk in comparison. You’ve got the shrinks, that’s what you’ve got! You’ve got the dreaded shrinks!”

B. “I am carrying, he told himself, as he trudged through the snow, I am now carrying what is probably the biggest treasure ever dug up in the whole history of England.”

C. “Don’t be foolish. You can’t go round pulling at the hair of every lady you meet, even if she is wearing gloves. Just you try it and see what happens.”

ROALD DAHL ANSWERS

A. The Twits

B. The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar

C. The Witches