‘Superheroes’ come running: CASA holds fourth annual Fun Run Oct. 9

All children need heroes, but kids who have been abused or neglected need superheroes. Columbia Gorge CASA celebrates the many superheroes involved in the lives of local foster children with the Fourth Annual Superhero Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles.

The event offers a Little Kids Dash (9 a.m.) and a 3K or 5K walk/run (9:30 a.m.). Participants are encouraged to dress as a favorite superhero. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers and best costumes.

Preregistration is $15 for adults, or $20 day of; kids are $5, and foster kids are free. All proceeds will benefit Columbia Gorge CASA, a nonprofit that recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for local children in foster care. To register, visit www.brownpapertickets.com, or www.gorgecasa.org for a mail-in registration form.