Tum-A-Lum honored

Tum-A-Lum Lumber Company of Hood River has been named to LBM Journal magazine’s Century Club in recognition of the company’s 110 years of service to the communities it serves, which today includes The Dalles and Pendleton.

“We’re honoring lumberyards with a century or more of service to their communities and to our industry,” said Rick Schumacher, LBM Journal publisher and editor.

“For more than 100 years, these companies have been supplying builders, homeowners and remodelers with building materials — all while providing a livelihood for generations of workers. That’s no small thing.”

The lumber yard was founded the evening of May 24, 1906, in Walla Walla, by John Milton “J.M.” Crawford. It was organized to “manufacture, buy and sell lumber as well as other basic building materials and supplies,” according to Nataliea Dittmer of Tum-A-Lum. “Our first lumberyard was in Touchet, Wash.,” she added.

Their current locations helped form the cornerstone of their organization; The Dalles opened in 1921, Hood River in 1922, and Pendleton in 1924.

Susan Cornelius is a fourth generation owner of Tum-A-Lum Lumber and great granddaughter of J.M. Crawford.

The century club was created to recognize and celebrate these companies for all they’ve done, and for standing the test of time, Schumacher said.