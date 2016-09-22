Union Update

Pasquale Barone describes progress on the residences he and his wife, Jacquie, left, are creating in the historic Union Building at Wednesday’s Gorge Owned Green Drinks event. Host was Columbia Gorge Title, and owners Kate Stevenson, center in photo at right, and her husband, John O’Donnell. Amanda Lawrence, right, of Gorge Owned welcomes the 60 or so people assembled, prior to the tour by the Barones. Until 10 years ago, the 115-year-old former fruit cold storage plant sat mostly vacant since the 1970s. Davies and Dunn and Wyers + Wyers law offices, at the west and east ends of the buildings were the first renovation, followed by the title company three years ago. The Remains Gallery and Underground Music Station are in the west end subterranean spaces. Six residences, each with three stories and parking on the north side of the building, are under construction. Green Drinks events are done for the year; the Sense of Place series starts Oct. 10 with the new film about Hood River native Minoru Yasui, whose life work in social justice will be profiled.