Death notices, Sept. 28: Vera Owen, James Robinson, Clarence Lowell, Scott Burnett and Eva Morales Sanchez

Vera Owen

Vera M. Owen passed away Sept. 23, 2016, at her home in Gresham, Ore., surrounded by family. Vera was born Sept. 20, 1922. She was 94 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

James Robinson

James William Robinson, age 57, resident of Beaverton Ore., died Sept. 25, 2016, at a local hospital. James was born April 7, 1959. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Clarence Lowell

Clarence E. Lowell passed away Sept. 25, 2016, at The Dalles Health and Rehab Center in The Dalles, Ore. Clarence was born Nov. 11, 1949. He was 66 years old at the time of his passing.



Scott Burnett

Scott Lee Burnett, age 64, died Sept. 24, 2016, at a local hospital. Scott was living in The Dalles, Ore., at the time of his death. Scott was born May 6, 1952, in Portland Ore. to Vern and Betty Burnett. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.

Eva Morales Sanchez

Eva Morales Sanchez, age 75, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home Sept. 24, 2016. Eva was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Mexico City, Mexico. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.