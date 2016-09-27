Service Announcement, Sept. 24: Berna Carter

Berna J. “BJ” Carter passed away Sept. 23, 2016, in Hood River, Oregon. BJ was born June 25, 1930, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing.

Services are planned for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception will follow at the family home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

