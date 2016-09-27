Three people, and a dog, survive capsizing in Columbia near Wyeth

All three sailboat occupants, and a dog, were safe after an unexpected swim in the Columbia River at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The Silverton residents went for an afternoon sail out of Cascade Locks and were about mid-river just west of Wyeth, six miles from Cascade Locks, when the 22-foot fiberglass boat capsized, with its sail up. Sheriff Matt English said at 4:30 p.m. that the boat had been found.

Two of the sailors were pulled from the water by fishermen about two miles from Wyeth and a third swam to shore and made it to Cascade Locks on land.

Ben Wilt, 23, was at the helm while Lacey Mitchell, 25, was on deck and Peddram Ahrar, 24, was in the galley.

Wilt got his dog, Kembo, out of the boat and into the water, and swam after it. Wilt and Kembo walked to nearby Interstate 84 where they flagged down a ride from Morrow County Sheriff Kenneth Matlack, who happened be passing. Matlack took Wilt to Thunder Island Brewing Co. in Cascade Locks, where Wilt waited to be reunited with his friends.

Meanwhile, Hood River County Sheriff Department marine patrol and the Columbia River Intertribal Fisheries Enforcement boat searched the river for the boat or for belongings. Army Corps of Engineers also helped in the search.

According to State Trooper Kendra Raiser, Ahrar said Wilt “did not release the sail in time and the wind pushed them over.”

Wilt said. “We were in a wind shadow and I, like, full sail hit, and turned the boat the wrong way.”

Mitchell sustained a cut over her eye, apparently after the mast hit her, but refused medical treatment at the Wyeth tribal in-lieu dock area, where she and Ahrar were brought to shore.

Chief Jessica Bennett of Cascade Locks Fire Department and Lt. Paul Henke Hood River Fire Department met Mitchell and Ahrar at Wyeth. Raiser said no charges are planned at this time, but the case is still under investigation by her and by the Sheriff’s Department.