All About Fall: Your guide to a bountiful, beautiful time in the Gorge

• Sept. 29 — Film, “Gaining Ground,” 6 and 8:15 p.m. at Skylight Theater. $10 at the door, $9 presale at www. brownpapertickets.com/event/ 2598682. Film on growing food, empowering communities and changing lives.

• Through October — Packer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 9-5 p.m. at Packer Orchards Farm Place. U-pick pumpkins, farm bingo, corn toss, pumpkin bowling, lots of produce, cookies and more.

• Oct. 1 — Community Barbecue, 11-2 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary, in the parking lot. Free food for everyone, plus info from the newly opened Immigration Counseling Office and voter registration drive. Bring chairs or a blanket and meet your neighbors. More at 541-490-0104.

• Oct. 2 — Gorge Grown Food Network Harvest Dinner at Mt. View Orchards. Four-course, locally sourced meal by Chef Ben Stenn; local wine parings, live music, orchard views. $85; fundraiser for Gorge Grown. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2558471.

• Oct. 5 — First Friday, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hood River.

• Oct. 5 — Opening Reception for “Art of the Feast” Exhibit at Columbia Center for the Arts, 6 p.m.

• Oct. 7 — Harvesting Our Stories: Art exhibit and community dessert; see Oct. 1 Hood River News for details.

• Oct. 8-30 — Classic Alpaca Trunk Show, 11-5 p.m. at Foothills Yarn & Fiber, 4207 Sylvester Dr. Alpaca clothing and accessories. Meet the newest alpaca babies.

• Oct. 9 — Parkdale Grange Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m. All you can eat pancakes or biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, applesauce and beverage. $6 adults, $4 kids 4-12, under 4 eat free.

• Oct. 10 — Free Community Meal and Cooking Class, 5-8 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker. “Cooking Matters” program sponsored by Oregon Food Bank. Community meal and cooking class; all are welcome. Class in English and Spanish. Preregistration required: 541-386-3343 x 38258. Every second Monday of month.

• Oct. 14-16 — 34th Annual Hood River Valley Harvest Fest, Hood River Event Site. $6 adults, $3 active military, free kids under 12; seniors $3 Friday only.

• Oct. 15 — Happy Hands Harvest Sale, 10-3 p.m. at Spirt of Grace Church (Methodist / Lutheran partnership), 1140 Tucker. Bake sale, handcrafted novelty items, tea towels, pillowcases, baby items scarves.

• Oct. 15-16 — Apple Valley Harvest Celebration, 10-5 p.m. at Apple Valley Country Store, 2363 Tucker Rd. Pumpkin milkshakes, pear dumplings, cherry-wood smoked ribs and pulled pork, pumpkin butter and more.

• Oct. 21-23 — Heirloom Apple & Pear Overload, 9-5 p.m. at Packer Orchards Farm Place. 20-plus varieties of heirloom apples; pears, pumpkins and gourds, free samples, caramel apples and milkshakes, hot apple pies and cinnamon rolls.

• Oct. 22-23 — Apple Valley Heirloom Apple Butter Festival, 10-5 p.m. at Apple Valley Country Store, 2363 Tucker Rd. Watch apple butter being made in an antique copper pot over an open fire. This weekend marks the end of the store’s seasonal barbecue. Live music.

• Nov. 12 — Mosier Senior Center Harvest Craft Fair, 10-4 p.m. at the Mosier Senior Center. Vendors sought; tables $20 with proceeds going to Mosier Senior Meals program. To RSVP call 541-993-5219. Craft fair will be Nov. 12 from 10-4 p.m.; lunch served.

• Nov. 13 — Parkdale Grange breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m. All you can eat pancakes or biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, applesauce and beverage. $6 adults, $4 kids 4-12, under 4 eat free.

• Nov. 14 — Free Community Meal and Cooking Class, 5-8 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker. “Cooking Matters” program sponsored by Oregon Food Bank. Community meal and cooking class; all are welcome. Class in English and Spanish. Preregistration required: 541-386-3343 x 38258. Every second Monday of month.

Variety is the Spice of Life

Here are three mid-autumn events, each with its own flavor:

• Oct. 15-16 — The Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road. Admission and parking are free.

Celebrating the people and products of the Columbia River Gorge — and only the Columbia Gorge — the Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair features arts and crafts, gourmet food products, fresh Hood River fruit, flowers, baked goods, local wines, jewelry, furniture, plants and flowers, soft goods, and much more, all grown, made or crafted in the four Oregon and Washington counties of the central Columbia River Gorge. The Hood River County Fair Board organizes the event.



The Odell Garden Club holds its annual autumn flower show and sale in the Floral Building throughout the weekend. The Hood River Art Club presents a large gallery-style art show and sale. Special Olympics will hold a fundraiser, and FFA will serve barbecue. Enjoy live music by the Gorge Strings Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday in the fairgrounds arena, enjoy Ranch Sorting competition: a Western-style equestrian sport in which two riders work together — and against the clock — to cut the correct cattle from a herd and drive them into a pen. In case of rain, look for it in the big livestock barn. Admission is free.

• Oct. 21 — Columbia River Gorge Quilt Show, Hood RiverArmory,1590 12th St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission $6, or $5 for Columbia Gorge Quilt Guild members.

Show your quilt, take a class, enjoy the quilt market at this annual fabric and fiber showcase.

The entry deadline for judged quilts is Friday, Oct. 7, but sooner is encouraged. Contact Anne Marie “Quilt Gatherer” Martin at vette61@me.com, 405-747-9353.

• Oct. 23 — Columbia Gorge Marathon, half- and full marathon. Full details at www.gorgemarathon.com.

Begin your run on the historic Columbia River Highway with its colorful fall foliage, pass by waterfalls and enjoy amazing vistas. Pass through Mosier and wind your way up to the turn-around at Rowena viewpoint, which offers an incredible view. Finish your marathon on the banks of the Columbia River, in Hood River.