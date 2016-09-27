0

Bluegrass Jamboree celebrates 17 years

As of Tuesday, September 27, 2016

The Tygh Valley Bluegrass Jamboree filled the Wasco County Fairgrounds last weekend with hundreds of musicians and fans of bluegrass and old-time music.

The campground was alive with songs from guitars, mandolins, fiddles, basses, banjos, even autoharps and dulcimers — from the stage and from campsites — continuously for three days.

Saturday morning featured 13 instrument workshops taught by members of Northwest regional and local bands that later appeared on stage that evening for an appreciative audience.

A morning band scramble assembles campers into bands that needed to come up with three songs to perform in front of judges and an audience — with only 45 minutes of preparation.

The Saturday BBQ dinner is a huge community affair that featured many sides of Oregon Country Beef and was a fundraiser for the Shaniko Preservation Guild.

Sunday winded down by transforming the Photography and Fine Arts building into a Bluegrass Gospel Church service, led by Jamboree emcee Mason Smith, who bears a striking resemblance to storied mandolin player Bill Monroe.

