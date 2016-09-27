Bluegrass Jamboree celebrates 17 years

The Tygh Valley Bluegrass Jamboree filled the Wasco County Fairgrounds last weekend with hundreds of musicians and fans of bluegrass and old-time music.

The campground was alive with songs from guitars, mandolins, fiddles, basses, banjos, even autoharps and dulcimers — from the stage and from campsites — continuously for three days.

Saturday morning featured 13 instrument workshops taught by members of Northwest regional and local bands that later appeared on stage that evening for an appreciative audience.

A morning band scramble assembles campers into bands that needed to come up with three songs to perform in front of judges and an audience — with only 45 minutes of preparation.

The Saturday BBQ dinner is a huge community affair that featured many sides of Oregon Country Beef and was a fundraiser for the Shaniko Preservation Guild.

Sunday winded down by transforming the Photography and Fine Arts building into a Bluegrass Gospel Church service, led by Jamboree emcee Mason Smith, who bears a striking resemblance to storied mandolin player Bill Monroe.