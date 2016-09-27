Call to artists: Art of Community seeks applications

Art of Community, Hood River BIG ART Walking Tour, is seeking artists for its third season. Artists are asked to submit free applications for placement of their sculptures around Hood River’s downtown, waterfront and Heights areas for a period of about two years. Applications must include digital photographs of the submitted work taken from the front and back viewpoints.

From the submissions, a committee will select a number of pieces to be installed. Up to 25 will be chosen.

The schedule is as follows:

• Nov. 4 — Response from artists’ due

• Nov. 17 — Selection Committee meets

• Dec. 1 — Artists and pieces are selected; communication with artists sent out

• March 6 — Art due; setup on street begins, to be completed by March 17

• May 26 — BIG ART walking map distributed

Please note: Art of Community has access to secure storage and can professionally install the pieces if the schedule does not work for delivery and installation.

The call to artists application and loan contract can be found on Art of Community’s Facebook page and www.art-of-community.com, or email Kristen@art-of-community.com.

The artists selected will be paid a stipend of $500 after receipt of the artwork. Awards will be given for best in show ($1,000), second ($700) and third ($350). Temporary plaques with details of the art and the artists’ links to their websites will be included with each installation.

The displayed works will be regionally promoted, (10,000 maps) and will also be offered for sale.

New this year: culture and creative grant

Hood River and the Columbia River Gorge has a strong history of diversity and multiculturism. To help increase and sustain artists of diverse cultures in our community, the Oregon Cultural Trust has awarded Arts in Education of the Gorge an $8,000 grant for an artist to propose and develop a piece of art that will be exhibited in this 2017-2019 BIG ART Exhibit.

Upon completion of the exhibit, the piece will be returned to the artist. This grant is open to artists who live in Oregon (for a minimum of six months) and are from either a Native American, Japanese or Latino backgrounds.

Two-dimensional submittals are encouraged. Art of Community has designated three locations to accommodate 2-D pieces of artwork. Art of Community will provide a metal easel and will work with the artists and Print-It to create an estimated 42-inch by 42-inch print that will tolerate the weather. Outdoor reproductions are expected to be $250 and will be paid for out of the artists’ $500 stipend.