CarFit comes to Hood River

CarFit is coming to Hood River for the first time — actually, this is its first time in Oregon — to offer drivers a free opportunity to check how their cars “fit” them on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Senior Center.

Developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) partnership, CarFit’s trained professionals take older drivers through a 12-point checklist with their vehicle, recommending minor adjustments that can help make their cars “fit” for better comfort and safety. An occupational therapist is also on hand to provide information to seniors on how to maintain and strengthen driving health.

To register for an appointment, call HRVAC at 541-386-2060.

By 2030, there will be an estimated 58.9 million people age 65 and older — one in five — and they’re expected to represent one in four licensed drivers. Personal mobility is critical for healthy aging, but bodies change as they age, and ill-fitting vehicles can make it uncomfortable and unsafe to drive, said organizers. And due to fragility, older drivers have the highest crash death rate per mile of everyone except for teenagers. CarFit is a tool that works to keep seniors safer behind the wheel.