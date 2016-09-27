‘Chaos of the day’ leads to happy end

The organizers of the Music Festival of the Gorge send out “a huge thank you to everyone that made this year’s event possible through their support, attendance, and donations.” This is the message from Amy Klee, Damon Clegg, Jen Klee, Tabitha Colie, Michele Sibley, Shelley Toon Lindberg, and the band CrippleHop:

“This year the weather tossed us a curveball, and only through the typical Gorge resident characteristics of positivity, flexibility, and can do attitude were we able to adjust on the fly and relocate to Springhouse Cellars. You can’t imagine the intensity of accomplishing this in a matter of 90 minutes, but it happened. Once it got going, it was everything we wanted it to be.

“While so many did so much to make this year’s event happen, we would like to recognize a special few. These include Springhouse Cellars for welcoming us in out of the rain with open arms. Insitu for sponsoring our headline act. Mt. Hood Music for running sound, and doing it all day long with such grace and humility. Our other sponsors, Little Shredders Dental, Naked Winery, and Arts in Education of the Gorge. Four and Twenty Blackbirds and Empanadas Maria Alba for providing delicious food. Our wonderful raffle item donors, Dakine, The Underground Music Station and TacAero. Camp 1805 for hosting late night music. MacRae Wylde for his amazing sculptures that we hope to use in the future. The musicians who donated their time, energy and talent, and last but not least, our incredible volunteers who stuck with us despite the chaos of the day. We are so proud to be associated with such fantastic people and grateful that we are able to continue the mission of the Matt Klee Memorial Fund (www.livelikematt.org). Our motto is ‘local musicians growing local music,’ and we thank each and every one of you for helping that seed continue to grow.”