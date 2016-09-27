0

Discovery Center hosts ‘This Place’ discussion Oct. 8

As of Tuesday, September 27, 2016

“This Place” is a series of free, 90-minute community discussions sponsored by Oregon Humanities happening across the state this fall. One of these discussions will be in The Dalles on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive.

“This Place” is a complicated and powerful idea that forms our identities and the way we live.

The public is welcome to participate in this free conversation to connect through face-to-face conversation that is often in short supply in our digital world.

The community conversation will take a specific look at the common connection shared by residents of the Gorge that revolve around the Columbia River. From a variety of perspectives, including Native fishing rights guaranteed by treaties, sports fishing, area commerce transportation, wind and water sports, irrigation, hydroelectric power, and a common interest in what unites our communities over what divides them.

For more information about this free community discussion, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 or visit www. gorgediscovery.org.

The Oct. 8 event is part of Oregon Humanities’ statewide “This Place” series of free community conversations about place. “This Place” is part of a statewide initiative by Oregon Humanities to bring 25 conversations about place to communities across the state in September and October. The community conversations will culminate in a one-day gathering on Oct. 28 at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Columbia Gorge
News and Businesses

CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)