Discovery Center hosts ‘This Place’ discussion Oct. 8

“This Place” is a series of free, 90-minute community discussions sponsored by Oregon Humanities happening across the state this fall. One of these discussions will be in The Dalles on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive.

“This Place” is a complicated and powerful idea that forms our identities and the way we live.

The public is welcome to participate in this free conversation to connect through face-to-face conversation that is often in short supply in our digital world.

The community conversation will take a specific look at the common connection shared by residents of the Gorge that revolve around the Columbia River. From a variety of perspectives, including Native fishing rights guaranteed by treaties, sports fishing, area commerce transportation, wind and water sports, irrigation, hydroelectric power, and a common interest in what unites our communities over what divides them.

For more information about this free community discussion, call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 or visit www. gorgediscovery.org.



The Oct. 8 event is part of Oregon Humanities’ statewide “This Place” series of free community conversations about place. “This Place” is part of a statewide initiative by Oregon Humanities to bring 25 conversations about place to communities across the state in September and October. The community conversations will culminate in a one-day gathering on Oct. 28 at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg.