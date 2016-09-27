Donations to clinic reinforce healthful living

One Community Health (OCH) expresses gratitude to a number of local business and organizations that recently donated health-related prizes to support the Hood River Valley High School School-Based Health Center (SBHC), writes Katie Roberts, communications director, for the OCH and SBHC teams.

OCH operates the health center as part of its mission to advance the health and social justice for all members of our community.

Prizes were used in a drawing to thank students for turning in lengthy registration packets in a timely manner. The rewards also served to reinforce healthy living, wellness and fitness.

“We are so grateful for the amazing variety and quality of the prizes,” Roberts writes. “Everything from organic smoothies to sunglasses, ski passes and many other great items were graciously donated by the following: Dakine, Daniel’s Nutrition, Discovery Bikes, Gorge Grown Food Network, Gorge Surf Shop, Hood River Farm Stand, Hood River Sports Club & Fitness, Hood River Valley Parks & Recreation, Marco Sports, Mother’s Marketplace and Shortt Supply.”