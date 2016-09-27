Gorge CROP Walk raises $5,000, and counting

Kathy Holmson of the Sept. 24 CROP Walk writes, “It was a beautiful day for a walk. Thank you to everyone who participated. We had 61 walkers total; the Latter Day Saints Church had the most walkers with 17 and won the Golden Sneaker award, but White Salmon Methodist was close behind.

“We’ve raised over $5,000 in donations for Columbia Gorge CROP Walk. This is preliminary and we anticipate more will be coming in the next days.

Twenty-five percent of the total will go to Hood River FISH Food Bank and White Salmon KSDC Food Bank, (and) 75 percent of the total will go to Church World Service to be used to fight hunger around the world.

“Thank you to the committee for your work and for providing fruit, cookies and water refreshments.

Special thanks to Dennis Berg for marking the walk route.”

Church groups, service clubs, youth groups and corporate teams participated along with individual walkers.

The event was sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM).