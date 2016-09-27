Gorge Home Tour raises funds and reaches goals

The first Modern Home Tour held in the White Salmon area “was a success as measured by the objectives that I hoped to accomplish with it,” writes organizer Tao Berman. The goal was to promote and highlight our community and raise money for under-privileged children.

“We had approximately 160 people attend and will have raised about $7,000. We covered all of the home tour expenses, so 100 percent of every dollar raised will be spent on helping under-privileged children in our community.

Along with raising money, this was a terrific community event and everyone appeared to love it.

“I received numerous emails from people that had attended. I want to share one: ‘Tao, my husband and I thoroughly enjoyed the tour yesterday. Thank you for your kindness in guiding us to your home. We were so impressed with the uniqueness of all the homes and were thrilled to see the views offered. Just stunning! We will bring guests to your area in the future. Again, your efforts were greatly appreciated. Joanne.’

“Finally, I would like to extend a special thanks to each of the homeowners who were gracious enough to open their homes and make a donation: Eric and Cynthia Lindsay, Tim and Jen Schwab, and Darlene Daggett. I would like to also thank Bob and Heather Weisfield for making their unsolicited and rather large donation.”

The principal of the White Salmon Elementary School, Todd McCauley, will help identify which children need help, and work with Berman and his partner, Jamie Carbone, to direct the funds where they are needed.

Berman stated in an earlier article in the Hood River News, “If we see that a child is coming to school during the winter without a coat, and we find out that it is because his or her parents could not afford to provide one, we will.

“If we hear a parent can’t afford the $4 an hour after school program to keep their child in a safe, and in an educational environment, we will.

“If we hear of a child that can’t afford to purchase a musical instrument, and they are showing a clear desire to learn, we will purchase the instrument.”