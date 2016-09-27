Letters to the Editor for Sept. 28

No future

In the July 30 Hood River News, Lisa Evans wrote that while wearing a Trump t-shirt, she was negatively confronted by anti-Trump people in Portland. I agree that wearing that t-shirt is Lisa’s First Amendment right. But when she stated, “We are being handed an opportunity to set an example and tone for our children,” I wondered why a person who wanted to set a positive example for her children would be wearing a Trump t-shirt?

We teach our children that name calling is mean and unacceptable — it makes you a bully. But the inventor of Lyin’ Ted, Little Marco, Crooked Hillary and Crazy Bernie seems to take great delight in these crude and juvenile nicknames. We teach our children to have compassion for the handicap, and to respect those with other cultures. Trump mocks a handicap reporter and his supporters think that is okay. He has an insult for pretty much anyone that gets under his thin skin.

But when Lisa wrote that Governor Jay Inslee will “implement a state personal income tax,” (Hood River News, Sept. 14), I knew that she was a part of a deeper problem. Dishonesty. Gov. Inslee has repeatedly said he opposes any income tax, but that didn’t stop republican candidate Bill Bryant from sending out a flyer with that lie on it. In fact, State Senator Maralyn Chase from Shoreline was the lone sponsor of Senate Bill 6559, which never even received a hearing.



Bullying, name-calling, mocking the handicap, lying. Is this what we want for our children’s future?

Dorothy Herman

White Salmon, Wash.

Failure

Without very widespread failure by our news media, Donald Trump would be seen as the joke he is, an absolutely unqualified, even insane. There is what sounds like fair-minded, even handed coverage (if you say something bad about Trump, there must be balance) and, of course, keeping the pot boiling for ratings (if the Trumpets say something outrageous, amplify it, whatever the facts).

PolitiFact.com is a non-partisan site that analyzes the same number of the most questionable statements from each party. They rate Donald Trump as 53 percent plainly false or, worse, “pants on fire” outrageous. They give Hillary Clinton 13 percent false or “pants on fire.” Yet we would never know that if we relied on the news. “Coverage” that spent so much time on bogus issues like email servers, plotted by Repugniklan strategists has distracted us from rational judgment.

We all can watch for this rampant journalistic malpractice and speak up more. If we don’t have much power of persuasion with our neighbors (many are certain in their opinions, “blessed” as they are by trusted news sources), we might make well-meaning but naïve reporters more aware and conscientious.

But whichever way this turns out, those Repugs officeholders who are backing this terrible and dangerous person to keep their patrons richer and richer will be obvious to all of us when we soon enough see what they were willing to accept instead of guarding our collective national welfare.

There are Trumpies who really want to wreck a system they resent deeply, his primary’s base. And there are value voters who stress some issue like guns or abortion, deserving of respect and understanding. And then there are the greedy and powerful and those who work for the rich, like congressmen (who actually are also greedy to retain their gravy train).

Shame on these politically sophisticated Repugs for selling our future for personal comfort. Whoever wins, we have to put up candidates who can turn out the vote in 2018, and in 2020 replace whoever wins with someone who will excite youth, support a carbon tax and get money out of politics.

Bob Williams

Hood River

Funds help students

Click Up Photography Institute and Studio would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Jacobson, founders of School Aid, for their donation to purchase photographic material for our little school in México.

More than 125 students from Colotlán (sister city with Hood River) and other towns have benefited from our classes.

We are changing the way of doing things in our hometown by encouraging the people to learn the basic as well as advanced techniques of photography.

Thank you so much for your donation and kindness.

J. Manuel Dávila Márquez

Colotlán, México

Thanks, street workers

Last fall we received notice that the street we live on was slated for a new sewer line. It was not a happy prospect. Then in June we got the really good news: The project was scheduled to take all summer long.

We had visions of dust, dirt, noise, parking problems, craters in the street and dragging garbage cans and recycling bins around the corner for their weekly pick-up. All of that came to fruition.

What we had not anticipated was the positive impact the workers would have on making the project far more bearable. The workers, and very especially those from the primary contractor, Crestline Construction, have been personable, professional and courteous.

To the workers, thanks. It’s been an unexpected pleasure.

Paul and Susan Crowley

Hood River

Meter complaint

What a cute town you have. Recently moving to the Northwest, I have wanted to come and explore, spend time (and money). This past week (Sept. 19) I had such an occasion with company out of state (Indiana). The drive from Yakima to the falls was beautiful. We camped at a local KOA … all was great until we decided to come into town. I was thrilled when I found a parking spot in front of one of the three stores we wanted to go into. I, being the host, wanted my friends to enjoy their time; however, I was horrified when I returned to my car to find a parking ticket. Wanting to not ruin our company’s good time, I was low key … and as I pulled out and went further down the block, then and only then did I see that there was metered parking, but each spot did not make mention of such and again, I was a hurried customer, wanting to make the most of our limited time in town, and therefore did not survey the block upon entering the town. A point to note is many towns including Yakima do not have metered parking to promote shopping.

Later in the day, I read on the ticket I could get the fine reduced if I asked the merchant for a “buy down.” I called the store to inquire only to be told they had used their allotment for the month. The clerk was very apologetic and eluded to the “thought” that it was an “issue” ... the city ticketing unsuspecting visitors. My complaint was that the signage was clearly on each spot and even though I was close to 6 p.m., the meter person was within their right to ticket me. It is also within my right to bypass the town of Hood River in the future.

I would hope the city funds gathered are worth the loss of goodwill and future tourist money. I am sorry, I would have enjoyed returning to Hood River.

Kelley Nabours

Yakima, Wash.

Let’s act now to prevent more tragedies on our local roads

We were saddened, but not surprised, that Yoshiko Duffield, a 91-year-old resident of the Rockford neighborhood was tragically struck and killed.

While we don’t know the circumstances around this horrible tragedy, we do know the speed limit is too fast for this stretch of road. The speed limit going westbound on Barrett is 40 mph (eastbound from Country Club/Barrett is also 40 to the stop sign).

We often witness many cars and trucks traveling 5 to 20 miles over the speed limit as they pass the dangerous intersection of Barrett and Markham Road. Add to this mix distracted drivers, many of which we have witnessed texting and/or talking on their phones, and you have a perfect formula for an accident.

Rockford is designated as a Rural Center. Historically, it was much busier with more businesses then there are now, but it’s still remains a busy mixed-use neighborhood, including a fire station, a connector road and intersection that should warrant more safety measures than there are there now.

Those safety measures should include a reduced speed limit (25 mph) westbound that starts to the east of the fire station with a stop sign at Barrett and Markham Road, through to the Country Club Road intersection (also a dangerous intersection). It should also include bike lanes, since this route is heavily used by bikers.

With increased users on our county roads, let’s act now to prevent another tragedy for another local family and fix this dangerous intersection and reduce the speed limit. At the very least, there should be a three-way stop on Barrett at Markham Road.

For safer roads!

Linda Short, Rockford Grange member

Heidi Jimenez,

Rockford resident and Grange member

Mark England, Rockford Grange member

Cecelia Goodnight, neighborhood resident

and Grange member

Bonnie Cox, neighborhood resident and

Grange member

Wanda Taylor, neighborhood resident

and Grange member

Tom Hons, neighborhood resident and

Grange member

Trish Leighton,

Grange member