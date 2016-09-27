Little Oaks hosts fall fair

Bring the family to Little Oak Montessori’s (LOMS) annual Fall Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LOMS’ elementary school campus, 871 NE Estes, White Salmon.

Enjoy games, a bouncy house, archery, face painting, pumpkin bowling, crafts and more.

Entry fee includes unlimited access to all activities, bouncy house, and a book and craft for each child to take home. Wristbands can be purchased at the door for $5 (5 years and under) and $10 (6 years and up). Game and refreshment tickets without a wristband will be sold on the day of the fair and cost $1 each.

Enjoy bake sale treats, meet others in the community and celebrate the coming of fall.