Man drowns in Pine Hollow reservoir

A fisherman was reported missing Tuesday, Sept. 20, and his body found the next day in Pine Hollow Reservoir.

A Skamania County dive team recovered the body of Roger Sandvold, 70, about 15 feet from the shoreline. His family was notified about the death before details were publicly released.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office reports that there were no signs of foul play in Sandvold’s death, which appears to have resulted from natural causes.

On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office was alerted by family members that Sandvold had gone missing. He reportedly had a history of diabetes and was fishing alone from the north boat ramp at the reservoir.

He was unable to be located at the site but his truck and fishing gear were found there. Darkness hampered search efforts, which were called off until Wednesday morning.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office flew a plane over the reservoir in an attempt to spot Sandvold’s body from the air.

Divers found him in about 7 feet of water and brought him to shore, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Williams.

Anyone who saw Sandvold fishing on Tuesday, or has other information related to this case, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-506-2580.