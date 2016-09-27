Mt. Hood’s Timberline Trail reopens after upgrades

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An iconic pathway around Oregon’s tallest mountain has fully reopened to the public.

The Statesman Journal reports that work on the Timberline Trail, a 41-mile circuit of Mount Hood, was completed last week. One section of the trail was re-routed and reconnected after being closed by a debris flow in 2006.

Forest engineering specialists decided to relocate the affected section of the trail after determining that a permanent bridge at the original location wasn’t feasible.

Mount Hood National Forest officials said in a news release that hikers will once again be able to circumnavigate Mount Hood.

This trail enters the Mount Hood Wilderness and is a classic Pacific Northwest landscape circumnavigating Mount Hood with alpine vistas, waterfalls, alpine meadows and west side Cascade forest.

It was constructed primarily by Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930’s and encircles Mount Hood at or near the tree line.

The trail begins at a junction with Pacific Crest Trail #2000 north of the Sandy River and ends at a junction with Pacific Crest Trail #2000 1 mile east of Timberline Lodge. The National Historic Trail is located within the Zigzag and Hood River Ranger Districts.