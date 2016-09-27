Road safety: New focus on a county-city challenge

Speed and stop sign scofflaws are a chronic problem at the Markham-Barrett Road intersection, where a local woman and regular walker lost her life last week when she was struck by a vehicle.

We join the community in expressing our condolences to the family of Yoshiko Duffield.

People have the right to walk along our roads without fear of injury or death, and measures need to be taken in light of this tragedy.

Dealing with a problem intersection such as Markham and Barrett calls for a regional solution.

The City and County should both weigh in on what can be done. Markham and Barrett are county roads, and the city is in the early process of a transportation management plan for the west side of the city. The streets and roads of that part of town, and the urban growth boundary that takes in the county, all have an impact on roads and road safety farther out. Call it the ripple effect of trucks and other vehicles that must travel Country Club, Belmont and Barrett to get to areas to the south and west of Hood River.

Speeding and ignoring stop signs seem to be the practices of every type of operator — including cyclists, who have been known to be ticketed there for failure to stop.

The time is right to assess Markham and other intersections and stretches of road to determine what is best for speed limits, signage (and traffic lights where necessary) and other measures to accommodate residents and commercial activity, while ensuring optimal safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as motorized vehicles.

Barrett Drive long ago ceased to be a quiet country road, and things aren’t going to get any quieter.