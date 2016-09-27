Sheriff Log, Sept. 18 to 25

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Sept. 20 — Chamberlin Drive — Male arrested for menacing and interfering with making a report. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Sept. 22 — N.E. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was cited and released for the crime on Sept. 23.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Sept. 21 — Highway 35, 3900 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sept. 23 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Sept. 21 — Highway 25, 2300 block — Employees at a local store reported a vehicle had backed into some equipment in the parking lot, causing minor damage. The driver left the scene without leaving his name or information.

Sept. 22 — Highway 281 near Bassler Road — Deputy had a vehicle towed off the roadway for blocking traffic.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Sept. 18 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Theft reported.

Sept. 18 — Miller Road, 6200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Sept. 19 — Avalon Drive, 3400 block — Theft of political signs from private property reported.

Sept. 20 — Oak Grove Park — Deputy recovered a time lapse camera affixed to county property.

Sept. 21 — Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.

Other:

Oct. 18 — Stonegate Drive — Deputy responded to a report of an unresponsive child.

Sept. 19 — Cascade Locks — Dog bite reported.

Sept. 21 — SW Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputies assisted another governmental agency.

Sept. 24 — Clear Creek Road, 7600 block — Deputy took a call from an individual wanting to dispose of drug paraphernalia.