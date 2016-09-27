Unemployment remains low in Hood River, Wasco Counties

When it comes to the lowest unemployment rates in Oregon, Hood River County remains on top, according to a report by regional economist Dallas Fridley.

Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point in August to 4.4 percent, still low enough to rank first in Oregon. Over the year, Hood River County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point.

Hood River County’s nonfarm employment rose by 500 in August to total 11,320 jobs. Wholesale trade led private industry, rising by 230 jobs to total 520. Local government education returned from summer break at the end of August with employment rising by 220 jobs to total 620.

Hood River County’s nonfarm private-industry employment rose by 290 jobs over the year ending in August, an increase of 3.0 percent. Leisure and hospitality led the way, rising by 90 jobs over the year to total 2,160, a gain of 4.3 percent. Wholesale trade (+70) and education and health services (+70) also made significant contributions. Local government education led the public sector, rising by 190 jobs thanks to an end of August start date.

Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by a scant 0.2 percentage point in August to rank as Oregon’s eighth lowest, at 5.2 percent, tied with Yamhill County. Over the year, Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage point.

Wasco County gained 40 nonfarm jobs in August, rising to 10,560. Education and health services led private industry with a gain of 40 jobs, rising to 2,220. Leisure and hospitality chipped in 20 jobs, climbing to 1,600 and professional and business services gained 10. Government fell by 20 jobs in August to 2,130.

Wasco County’s private-industry employment rose by 200 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.4 percent. Leisure and hospitality rose by 90 jobs and professional and business services gained 60, rising to 550. Government rose by 80 jobs over the year to total 2,130.

Gilliam County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point in August to 7.3 percent. Over the year, Gilliam County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point, while its ranking sank from 22nd last year to 31st this year. Nonfarm employment fell by 15 jobs in August to 745, with 490 jobs in private industry and 255 in government. Over the year, private industry lost five jobs and government cut 10.