Young, Wilson married at Griffin House

Crispin Young and Chase Wilson, both of Hood River, were married Sept. 7, 2016. The ceremony was held at the Griffin House, overlooking the Columbia River Gorge and the various beaches and trails where the couple hiked together and fell in love. Marie Brown Wilson, Chase’s mother, performed the ceremony, and Chase’s brother, Brett Wilson, served as best man. Crispin’s best friend, Yasmin Arlette Gutiér-Myers, served as maid of honor. The bride walked down the aisle to “The Prologue,” from Final Fantasy IV, played by the Hood River String Quartet. The party enjoyed dinner catered by Celilo Restaurant and a marionberry cake made locally by Windflower Cakes. Bert Hui Photography captured every moment.

A wedding party was held at Lost Lake Sept. 9-10, and attendees were encouraged to hike, swim, SUP, kayak, and camp as part of the celebration.

Crispin received her journalism and environmental science degrees from the University of Oregon, and works at Google, along with writing science fiction and fantasy novels. Chase received a degree in psychology from Pennsylvania State University and works for AT&T. In his spare time, Chase makes custom-designed stained glass art. The couple will continue to live and work in the Gorge along with their four-legged children, Tsula, Checkers, Zoe, and Loki.

In lieu of gifts, the couple requested that donations be made to the local libraries of the Gorge or the local animal shelters.