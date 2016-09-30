Death Notices for Oct. 1: Jack Stone, Jack Stone, Viola Wells, and Gerald Culp

Jack Stone
Jack B. Stone, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Robyn Walker
Robyn Marie Walker, age 30, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at Mid-Columbia Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Viola Wells
Viola Wells, age 93, a resident of Rufus, Ore., passed away at Rufus Adult Foster Care Home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
Gerald Culp
Gerald L. Culp, age 60, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away in his home on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.
More like this story
- Death notices for Sept. 24: Betty Johnson, Yoshiko Duffield, Roger Sandvold, Louise Anderson and Inis Jones
- Death notices for Sept. 21:Charlotte Osborne, Siaau Melie, Unice Gast, James Maling and Carl Howe, Jr.
- Death notices, Sept. 28: Vera Owen, James Robinson, Clarence Lowell, Scott Burnett and Eva Morales Sanchez
- Death notice for Sept. 16
- Service announcements for July 27: Ada Redlock, Douglas Warnock, Betty Akiyama and Virginia Phillips
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment