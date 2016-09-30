Death Notices for Oct. 1: Jack Stone, Jack Stone, Viola Wells, and Gerald Culp

Jack Stone

Jack B. Stone, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Robyn Walker

Robyn Marie Walker, age 30, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at Mid-Columbia Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Viola Wells

Viola Wells, age 93, a resident of Rufus, Ore., passed away at Rufus Adult Foster Care Home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.

Gerald Culp

Gerald L. Culp, age 60, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away in his home on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Spencer, Libby & Powell, The Dalles, are in care of arrangements.