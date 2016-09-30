0

Service Announcement for Oct. 1: Calvin Peck

As of Friday, September 30, 2016

Calvin Peck

Calvin Grant Peck passed away at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Sept 12, 2016, at 11:30 a.m., surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 6, 1926, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing.

Memorial services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Cascade Locks Pavilion, 395 SW Portage Road, Cascade Locks, with a potluck lunch to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Please visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

