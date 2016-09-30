Vandalized sign prompts security precautions at CL School Friday

Cascade Locks Elementary School is taking extra security precautions Friday in response to a vandalized reader board sign on WaNaPa Street. There is no credible threat to students, schools officials said.

Hood River County School District said in a website post the sign’s letters were rearranged into “vulgar and threatening messages."

The district said, “Sometime after student-contact hours on Sept. 29, the message board located on the corner of WaNaPa and School Streets was vandalized.

Specifically, the letters used for welcoming and informing families were rearranged into vulgar and threatening messages. School district officials and law-enforcement have investigated the incident and do not believe student safety is compromised.

The school will operate on a normal schedule with added internal precautions to ensure student safety. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Hood River County Sheriff's Office at 541-386-2711.”