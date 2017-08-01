Book signing by local author Connie Nice Aug. 13

Local author Connie Nice will celebrate the release of “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Cat Really Did That?” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Husum Riverside Bed & Breakfast, 866 WA-141, White Salmon.

Nice has a story in the anthology, which contains 101 stories from the heroic to the heartwarming to the hilarious things cats do, according to a press release.

“In keeping with Chicken Soup for the Soul’s support for pet adoption and shelters, the 101 stories chosen for the book from thousands of submissions are not only inspirational and fun, but also feature adopted cats, including black cats and senior cats, the two categories of cats that are often left behind at shelters,” continues the press release.

Royalties from the book will go to American Humane, one of the organizations supported by Chicken Soup for the Soul, in a broad program to help care for shelter animals and promote adoption.

The book was released Aug. 8.

Nice’s submission, detailing the adoption of her cat, Oliver, begins:

“I was a half-hour late starting my morning baking routine at our family-owned bed and breakfast. I rushed to the back room and pulled out my mixing bowls and ingredients. Then I froze. Oh, no! Mouse droppings! I grabbed everything and dashed back to the kitchen to shove the dishes in a disinfecting wash. Then I raced back and scrubbed the tables and counters. Ugh! I could not ignore this situation. I double-checked the food containers to be positive nothing had gotten to them. Everything looked clean once again.”

•

Nice lives in Washington and has been writing for 30-plus years. She has one adult novel currently in the final editing stage. Read her blog at connienice.com.