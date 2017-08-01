CGOA Stages seeks ‘Child’ for ‘Waiting for Godot’

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) will hold additions for the role of Child in Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” on Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. downstairs at the Hood River Library.

The Child can be either a boy or a girl and any age from 6-12. The Child is generally shy and intimidated by Didi and Gogo. The Child is a servant of Mr. Godot and plays an identical role in both acts by informing Didi and Gogo that Mr. Godot will not be able to make it that night, but will surely come the next day. Most of the Child’s dialog is composed of a simple “Yes, mam” or No, man.”

Those auditioning do not need to attend both auditions.

“Waiting for Godot” will be performed at Wy’east Middle School at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10-11 and Nov. 17-18, with 2 p.m. matinees on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.