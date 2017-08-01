Pet of the Week: Nikki is ‘just what you’d hope for in a small pup’

Nikki has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week.



She’s about 6-7 months old and some kind of small dog mix. Maybe Doxie, maybe Chi, definitely cuteness overload!

She's just what you'd hope for in a small pup — happy all the time, playful, silly, clumsy and ready for cuddles!

Nikki is learning her house training habit nicely, is happy to go on walks, great with other dogs, and even better at snugglin'!

Nikki is current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for Nikki is $235.

Adopt a Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.

Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.